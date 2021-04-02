PORTVILLE – While most people are still recovering from Easter goodies and are looking forward to springtime, the folks at Pfeiffer Nature Center are thinking Christmas and goodies for their wreaths.
Every year, the popular nature center holds an October pre-sale for the popular Christmas wreaths. Initially, the bare wreaths are purchased and then decorated by one of the many Pfeiffer volunteers with homemade bows and all kinds of natural and decorative items. Last year, due to COVID-19, only pine cones and bows were used.
“I think we’re going to use other materials (this year),” said Beth Bergreen-Frost, administrative assistant;bookkeeper, who is in charge of the wreath project. “Before I worked at Pfeiffer I went out and helped make the wreaths and we had nuts, seeds, all kinds of things.”
Bergreen-Frost is hoping that while people are outside in nature this spring and summer, hiking or planning their flower gardens, that they think of the wreaths and what might look nice tucked in evergreen boughs and begin to collect natural items. They’re usually simple to dry out and if you have any questions, you can call their office at (716) 933-0187.
Bergreen suggests collecting items like seed pods; milkpods; lotus pods; dusty miller; yarrow; roses; garlic bulbs; dried fruit like pomegranates, apple and orange slices; eucalyptus will dry; magnolia leaves; bittersweet; wheat stalks; dried lavender; hydrangea; rosemary-dried or fresh if at wreath decorating time); dried milk weed pods; rose hips; hawthorn berries; and varieties of nuts.
Pfeiffer does ask that people not forage for materials on either their Lillibridge or their Eshelman properties.
“You may drop off your collections at the Pfeiffer Nature Center office located at 14 S. Main Street in Portville,” Bergreen-Frost. She suggests that you call the office first to ensure someone is there.