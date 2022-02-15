PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center is offering two programs over the next few weeks that will allow participants to enjoy what remains of the winter weather.
A popular free annual event is snowshoeing on the Lillibridge Preserve. Beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26, the hike will take about an hour through the trails.
“This hike is for both the novice and advanced alike,” Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the center, said. “If there is no snow, join us for a winter walk along the trails through field and forest.”
Preregistration is not required if you are bringing your own snowshoes. Snowshoes will be available at the site but quantities are limited and on a first-come first-serve basis and must be reserved by Feb. 23 by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call 933-0187.
Leave your name, phone, style of snowshoe, child or adult and quantity requested. Children’s snowshoes are best suited for ages 12 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Both the traditional, wooden bear paw snowshoes and the modern metal framed snowshoes are available. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
ANIMAL TRACK ID with local nature enthusiasts Mike Ermer and Brandon Witmer is a forest walk to learn the tricks of identifying and tracking the animals who share the land with us. The program will be held on March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Lillibridge Preserve and there is a $5 charge for non-members.
“I suspect that all of us at one time or another have seen animal tracks in the snow and have wondered, ‘To whose feet do those prints belong?,’” Jones said. “Identifying prints can be pretty easy if the snow cover is ideal for capturing a critter’s fancy foot work. However, if the conditions are less than perfect, identification can be deceptively challenging.”
These programs will be canceled if the area is experiencing extreme weather conditions. If the weather appears questionable, check www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org for a cancellation notice.