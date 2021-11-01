PORTVILLE — A fall walking meditation known as forest bathing will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Lillibridge location of Pfeiffer Nature Center.
Attendees will meet in the parking lot and wander through the woods, taking in the wonders of the location through all five physical senses and the intuitive sense.
Local yoga teacher Jessie Lampack Slattery will lead this session of the forest bathing series focusing on giving thanks. Finding peace in being content with what is will be our theme.
Cost is $5 per person and can be paid at the time of the program. Pre-registration is not required. COVID safety protocols will be followed.
This is a slower, more mindful pace than an average hike so dress appropriately for cold temperatures. In the event of freezing rain or extreme weather, this program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on pfeiffernaturecenter.org.
This walk will be held at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville.