PORTVILLE — The Pfeiffer Nature Center is going all out — all outdoors that is — with two events this month.
Saturday, the second annual trail sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Eshelman property, 1470 Yubadam Road.
“We will have food, craft Vendors, live music, antiques and our raffle baskets which was a great fundraiser for Pfeiffer Nature Center, said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the center. “Last year was a very fun day and this year will be too!”
May 21 will bring the annual trail clearing and cleanup at the center’s Lillibridge Preserve, 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This project day is the perfect way to enjoy the woods while helping to keep our grounds and trails well maintained and accessible,” Jones said. “ This activity is … best designed for ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trail clearing tools will be available, but please feel free to bring your own.”
Pizza and water will be provided, and pre-registration isn’t necessary but would be appreciated, by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling (716) 933-0187 by May 19, with the number attending and a phone number.
In the event of poor weather, the program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice at pfeiffernaturecenter.org.
Upcoming events in June include The Restless River lecture on the Genesee River with Jim Pomeroy on June 16 and a field trip, Taking a Walk on the Wild Side, along the river with Pomeroy on June 23. Details can be found on the organization’s website.