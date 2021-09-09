PORTVILLE — Nature photographs taken by supporters of Pfeiffer Nature Center will be featured during a show 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Chestnut Cabin at the Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
Photographs for the show are not limited to those taken on Pfeiffer properties as all nature photos are welcome where nature in the surrounding Western New York area is the subject.
Anyone who would like to participate in the show may leave photographs with the Portville Free Library during their regular business hours no later than Sept. 16. Place photos in a lightweight, protective and ready to hang frame and place your name and contact number/email on the back of the frame.
Photographs can be retrieved from the Portville library following the show.
There is no fee for photo submission or to attend the event. This show will not contain a contest component, organizers said, and the center retains the right to withhold photos as deemed necessary. Any persons depicted in a photo must provide written permission to display the image.