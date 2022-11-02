PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center is holding several events in November at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
- At 10 a.m. Sunday, join the center for forest bathing and moving meditation. Forest bathing is a slow calming wander, practiced for centuries but coined a term in Japan in the 1980s, organizers said. This session is led by Jessie Lampack Slattery, local yoga instructor and outdoor enthusiast. All ages are invited if they can maintain our quiet atmosphere. Prepare for cold temperatures and show up with an open mind. The cost is $5 per person and can be paid at the time of the program. Pre-registration is not required. In the event of extreme weather, this program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the front of our website home page.