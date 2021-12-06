PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center is hosting a new storybook adventure along the Storybook Reading Trail for the young readers.
Read the tale "Little Mole’s Christmas Gift" on the Interpretive Trail (Griffin’s Way — an easy, 0.36-miles round trip) on the Lillibridge Trail as you wander through the old growth hemlock forest.
The storybook pages are posted on trees along the trail for visitors to read as they pass by. A map at the Lillibridge kiosk helps to show where the adventure begins.
The book trail is set up through December.
The Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville. Visitors are encouraged to share pictures and comments by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.