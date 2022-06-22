PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a field trip to Letchworth State Park on June 30.
The trip, billed as Taking a Walk on the Wild Side-Genesee River Field Trip, leaves at 8:50 a.m. and returns around 5 p.m. About 2.5 hours will be spent in the south end and east side of the park, the less-visited and less developed side.
The visit includes two approximately 45-minute hikes of relatively easy level. Bring proper footwear like sneakers or day hikers, and lunch. The Nature Center will provide drinking water and coolers with ice if refrigeration is needed. Details on carpooling and the meeting location to begin the trip will be shared following registration. Space is limited, so register by Monday.
The program fee is $10 per person. To register, email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contact the office at 933-0187.