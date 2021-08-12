OLEAN — Three cats were killed after firefighters extinguished a blaze on West Highland Avenue Wednesday afternoon, but no other injuries were reported.
According to Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, units were alerted at 4:43 p.m. to a structure fire at 346 West Highland Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke conditions but no visible flames.
Crews made an attack on the front of the building and inside the living room area and quickly extinguished the fire, Richardson said. They then ventilated the building and checked for fire extension into concealed spaces.
One occupant was already outside when firefighters arrived and a dog was successfully rescued from the home, while three cats reportedly perished. The American Red Cross had been contacted to assist the homeowner, as code enforcement had already deemed the structure uninhabitable.
The cause of the blaze was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials. Damages to the home are estimated at approximately $15,000.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the homeowner is listed as Paula Grove, and the structure is assessed at $22,500.
Approximately 17 Olean Fire Department firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Olean Police Department and a Westons Mills ambulance. Allegany Fire Department and Westons Mills provided standby coverage. National Fuel and National Grid controlled the gas and electric at the site.