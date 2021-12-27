OLEAN — Petruzzi Insurance Agency has been named winner of the Erie Insurance F.W. Hirt Quality Agency award, the highest honor an Erie Insurance agency can receive.
Each year, Erie gives the award to one agency in each state that best demonstrate long-term commitment to exceptional service, performance and profitability across all lines of business. The award is named in honor of late Erie Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer F. William Hirt. Petruzzi insurance agency was recognized at the top agency of over 160 agencies located in New York State.
“Winning Erie’s highest award for the 2nd time has always been a goal of ours. It speaks to what a great staff I have at Petruzzi Insurance Agency. We are truly a big family trying to do what’s best for local families and businesses.”
Petruzzi Insurance Agency offers a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial and life insurance from Erie Insurance.
The agency is located in Olean, Salamanca and Eldred, Pa., and serves all of southwest New York and northwest Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.petruzziinsurance.com or call 716-373-4401.