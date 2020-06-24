BRADFORD, Pa. — Dueling petitions regarding the status of Bradford Police Chief Hiel “Butch” Bartlett were the major focus of a lengthy public comment period during Tuesday night’s Bradford City Council meeting.
Bartlett, along with Patrolman Matthew Gustin, were placed on administrative leave in mid-May pending an investigation into a complaint of misconduct filed after a May 5 arrest on Delaware Avenue.
Since then, city residents Jacob Mott and John Bartlett have created petitions — Mott’s asking for the firing of Chief Bartlett and Bartlett’s showing support for the embattled chief.
Each of the individuals, as well as several others, addressed council members Tuesday evening.
Mott, who attends the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, presented his petition first, and told council members, “Police Chief Bartlett has created quite a reputation for himself over the years as being a bully, being too aggressive, using excessive force and abusing his power.”
He added, “This kind of precedent is unacceptable if we want to have a community that is safe, inclusive and welcoming for everyone.”
Mott’s petition was circulated on www.change.org. The website requires users to submit first and last names, emails and locations, but it does not verify these details once submitted.
The petition had received more than 2,000 signatures ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, and according to Mott, 595 of those came from Bradford residents, while more than half came from residents of Pennsylvania or New York.
“We as civilians never asked for the job of holding an officer accountable, yet here I am with the backing of 2,100 of my fellow civilians attempting to right the wrongs of the last 20 years,” Mott said.
Other presenters during the public comment period backed Mott’s petition, including a pair of brothers, Joseph and Brian Frontino, who made allegations against Chief Bartlett pertaining to an incident outside of the Lighter Side Bar. The two acknowledged, however, that they did not file a formal complaint.
In addition, Brian Chapman, a bystander who took video of the May 5 arrest and gave it to city officials, addressed the council and told members, “All it takes for evil to win is for good men to do nothing.”
John Bartlett, who is Chief Bartlett’s cousin, spoke passionately in support of the officer and in support of law enforcement in general, and also doled out criticism of the merits of the other petition. He did not detail how many signatures his petition garnered.
He also emphasized that his relation to the chief was not the reason he was presenting his petition before the City Council.
John Bartlett had organized the Blue Lives Matter rally held at Veterans Square on June 13, while Mott had organized a counter-protest to the event.
He noted that the petition seeking Chief Bartlett’s dismissal was signed online by “people who may or may not live in this community” and “may have made fake addresses to sign the petition.”
He implored city council members to “side with truth and facts” and not with “video and conjecture and mob rule.”
He added, “We want safe neighborhoods, we want courteous citizens and we want order to our everyday life.”
At the conclusion of his presentation, John Bartlett asked City Council members and Mayor James McDonald why the investigation is taking so long and what the timeframe for details and a resolution will be.
McDonald responded that there is no exact day or time, but added, “We are coming up on two months here. I would say that our investigation has been exhaustive. It has been dedicated to finding facts… These take some time because of the processes and procedures, and we’ve operated within the framework to be as (expeditious) as possible.”
John Bartlett also asked if facts and evidence to support an eventual conclusion will be reached.
City Solicitor Casey Graffius said that evidence in employment situations often isn’t released until potential litigation is concluded.
McDonald added, “The correct people who have needed to see all of the things we’ve talked about — the extra footage, the evidence, whatever there might be — they’ve seen it. That’s what they’re operating on is the notion they’ve seen all of it. That’s what they’re using to draw conclusions to make the wisest decision they can.”
After each side finished, McDonald concluded, “Since both sides of this issue came out and wanted to express themselves today, I would just like to add that petitions are useful tools to show support or concern for any number of issues.
“However, on their own, they cannot dictate policy or personnel outcomes. We will use facts, the judicial process and rule of law to reach a conclusion and make whatever determinations need to be made.”