OLEAN — Nominating petitions for election to the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees are available at the library.
There are two positions open on the board due to the expiration of the term of office of Larry Sorokes and the resignation of John Bartimole. One position is a five-year term and one is a one-year term.
Laura Whitford was appointed to fill John Bartimole’s seat until the election.
The candidate receiving the highest number of votes will receive the five-year term and the candidate receiving the second-highest number of votes will receive the one-year term.
Interested candidates must be qualified voters of the Olean City School District and have resided in the district for a period of at least one year immediately preceding May 2, the scheduled date of the election.
The board of trustees meets 12 times during the year on the third Wednesday of each month.
Nominating petitions must have a minimum of 25 legal signatures of registered voters within the school district. Completed petitions must be returned to the Olean Public Library on or before April 3 at 5 p.m.
Applications to receive an absentee ballot for the May 2 Olean Public Library budget vote and trustee election are available at the information desk in the library. Requests for applications may be made in person, by phone or by mail.
Qualified voters of the Olean City School District who are unable to come to the Olean Public Library to vote because of work-related activities, a medical condition or vacation may receive an absentee ballot.
For more information call the library at (716) 372-0200.