BRADFORD, Pa. — A petition calling for the firing of Bradford Police Chief Hiel “Butch” Bartlett was started over the weekend.
As of earlier this week the change.org petition had garnered more than 1,100 of the requested 1,500 signatures. To sign petitions on change.org, users submit their first and last names, emails and locations, though the website does not verify any of these details.
The creator of the petition, Jacob Mott, plans to present the signatures at the next Bradford City Council meeting, which is set for Tuesday.
“This isn’t, or at least for me, this isn’t a political issue,” Mott said. “This isn’t Black Lives Matter versus Blue Lives Matter. It’s about holding a bad cop accountable.”
Mott, a lifelong Bradford resident and current Pitt-Bradford student, said, “The support is from all ends of the spectrum, and the only opposition is from people who say they haven’t had a bad experience with him.”
Bartlett was placed on paid administrative leave, along with Patrolman Matthew Gustin, in mid-May pending an investigation into a misconduct complaint filed against the two officers pertaining to an arrest on Delaware Avenue.
Bartlett and Gustin physically restrained a suspect after they responded to a report of a domestic incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Mott, who has never personally had an interaction with Bartlett, created the petition in direct response to the petitions that circulated at Saturday’s Blue Lives Matter rally calling for Bartlett’s reinstatement. He also organized the counter-protest during Saturday’s gathering in Bradford.
He said the end goal for both is to see immediate action regarding Bartlett’s status as chief of police and for local elected officials to formally acknowledge the petition and its supporters.
“The sentiment has been that the Blue Lives Matter thing is the majority of opinion, but I really wanted to show everyone that’s not the only opinion here,” Mott said. “There are opposing opinions. … I wanted to bring people together to show that they’re not alone in their opinions.”
Among those who shared the petition on social media is former mayor Tom Riel, who levied several accusations about Bartlett in a post on Facebook.
In an interview with The Bradford Era, Riel alleged that while he served as mayor, several people complained about Bartlett. However, he acknowledged that no disciplinary actions were taken, and said it was because the complainants did not follow through with filling out official complaint forms.
The current petition against Bartlett is joined by a separate website, www.FireChiefBartlett.com.
The emergence of the petitions and website comes after an original Black Lives Matter protest took place at Veterans Square on June 1 in reaction to the death of George Floyd, one of many protests across the nation triggered by Floyd’s death and police brutality.
On Saturday, nearly two weeks since that original protest, a Blue Lives Matter rally was held in support of law enforcement and of Bartlett. That gathering and its own petition calling for Bartlett’s reinstatement were met with a counter-protest and Mott’s petition calling for Bartlett’s immediate dismissal.
Bradford’s elected officials remain quiet on the matter due to the nature of the investigation and the fact that it is a personnel matter.
City Councilmen Terry Lopus, Brad Mangel and Dan Palmer each declined comment, while Tim Pecora and Bradford Mayor James McDonald were unable to be reached for comment.
Bartlett declined comment.
Lopus did say of Saturday’s protests, “I thought it was of interest that we had competing protests, but I was pleased to see that it was peaceful and orderly. Beyond that, I know things need to move along, and I’m sure we will.”