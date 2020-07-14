CUBA — As calls for social justice reform continue to sweep the nation, handfuls of sports nicknames at all levels have come under fire for being perceived as racist, particularly to Native Americans.
Indeed, after decades-long criticism, Washington’s NFL team announced Monday that it’s dropping the “Redskins” nickname and Indian head logo. MLB’s Cleveland Indians recently revealed they’re in the early stages of evaluating a name change. Others, such as the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks, have begun to feel similar pressure.
After weeks of gaining traction among the pros, that appeal for a nickname change has now emerged in the Big 30.
A group of recent Cuba-Rushford graduates has launched a petition to change the school’s “Rebels” nickname, The Spectator reported Saturday. In the online petition, which can be found on change.org, the students say the term “Rebels” refers to soldiers who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War and that the mascot “is heavily based on the design of a confederate soldier.”
Those students noted that with Cuba-Rushford Central School located in New York, which was part of the Union, a historical appreciation of the Confederate imagery is non-applicable, and claimed that such references to Confederate culture are inherently racist.
“The Confederate flag and references to it have been proven time and again to be incredibly racist and offensive to minority groups, especially the Black community,” said author Neveah Peacock, who started the petition along with classmates Angelina Belcer, Bailey Rouse, Connor Whitney and Averi Saulter. “While Cuba’s POC (people of color) diversity is slim, that does not mean that we have the right as a community to disregard their discomfort with our mascot.”
THE “REBELS” mascot — and new blue, maroon and silver colors — was chosen following the early 1990s merger of the Cuba and Rushford school districts. In a dueling petition, multiple posters noted that the new nickname was chosen as a way to unite the two student bodies and that each class and community members were able to provide input, and vote on, the name change.
Those defending the nickname said that its origins were in no way influenced by the Confederacy or rooted in racist undertones.
“The mascot has nothing to do with anything Confederate as claimed by the person who is trying to change it,” poster Katherine Findlay maintained. “The history of the rebel has to do with the fighting spirit of the communities that form CR! We are the Rebels! We stand for what we believe in.”
Said another poster, a 1995 C-R graduate: “If you find the mascot in (the accompanying photo) offensive, then by all means change the mascot, but changing the nickname should not be done out of emotion or lack of knowledge.
“The irony is, by trying to make this change, you are a REBEL and you don’t even know it, as you rise in opposition to a nickname that literally means ‘rise in opposition.’”
THE ARGUMENTS both for and against the “Rebels” moniker has quickly become a hot-button topic in the Allegany County community.
As of Monday night, the petition to change the nickname had drawn 830 signatures while the online request to “keep the name and mascot of Cuba-Rushford Central School the same as it was” had listed 896 signatures. Additionally, a photo of the C-R mascot with the phrase “Rebel Pride” has been shared on social media by a number of parents, students and alumni.
The original petition, addressed to the Board of Education, proposes renaming the school’s mascot to the “Lakers,” given that both Cuba and Rushford have lakes that are important to their areas. It also suggests using a bass or a ship as the logo and a fish or fisherman as the mascot.
In a letter to the C-R community, Carlos Gildemeister, superintendent of schools, acknowledged the controversy and said that the school has begun to engage in discussions relating to the matter.
“In early June, the administration had conversations regarding the possible controversy of our mascot,” Gildemeister said. “At that time, it was decided the conversations about a change would be brought to the Board of Education. While this is not part of our July public meeting, suggestions have been presented to the Board of Education. Opportunity for community voice in regard to a possible change in mascot will be forthcoming.
“Because conversations are underway and no decisions have been made, there is no need for a formal petition at this time. We appreciate your enthusiasm and support of the Cuba-Rushford School District and look forward to positive and productive conversations on this topic.”