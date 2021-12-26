ALFRED — Alfred State College announces that Mary Perkins is joining the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement. Perkins is the new director of alumni relations.
Perkins holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Arizona State University. She most recently worked at Pro Action Head Start Center where she was a home visitor and professional development coach.
In her role as director of alumni relations, Perkins is responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive strategic plan designed to provide meaningful opportunities for volunteerism, professional development and events and programs for Alfred State’s more than 50,000 alumni.
Additionally, Perkins oversees the planning and execution of alumni chapters and activities in targeted regions across the country to enhance alumni engagement and cultivate connections. Perkins also oversees the scholarship program.
“I am so excited to have Mary join the college in advancement," said Danielle White, executive director of institutional advancement. "I have a terrific team and she will fit right in and help us accomplish great things.”