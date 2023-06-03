OLEAN — More than 440 basketball players — from ages in the single-digits to current and former college players — took part in the 15th annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament from Friday evening to Sunday.
Unlike for a few Mackers over the years, the weather was perfect with sunny skies and a high of 79 Saturday and in the lower 70s Sunday as the tournament was deemed a great success under the direction of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Friday night, the Grand Slam Grill Macker Funfest began with player registration and the annual Corporate Cup. Five Macker sponsor teams played a mini three-on-three basketball tourney in which two men and at least one woman had to be on court at all times. Bysiek CPA came through the winner’s bracket and defeated Napoleon Engineering Services to win the Corporate Cup.
Opening ceremonies began 8 a.m. Saturday with the singing of the national anthem. GOACC staff had put out a notice to the local schools around Olean looking for a singer to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the opening.
“Not only did we receive one singer, we have a quartet that has been instructed by their chorus teacher,” Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, said.
Alexandra Scalise, a middle-high school chorus teacher at Allegany-Limestone, brought four high school students — Jenna Billings, Sydney McClelland, Olivia Graham and Gia Haid — to sing the anthem.
Pastor Tyrone Hall of the Church Without Walls in Olean blessed the courts, basketballs and players for all to be safe in play, and he urged that the referees and volunteers were appreciated by the throngs who played or watched along Delaware Avenue.
A special part of the opening ceremonies is the Do Or Die Shot. The local Macker invites a dignitary or someone special to represent that town’s tournament to make the three-point shot. The tournament does not start until that shot is made.
“Ed is no stranger to Gus Macker, and for his Macker prowess, this is why he was chosen,” Yanetsko said.
Bysiek has been playing Mackers since 2007 and every year in Olean since the inaugural 2008 tournament. He has traveled to Mackers out of state, including Charlotte, N.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Warren, Pa. (including one mid-May tournament when it snowed). For the trophy count, Bysiek and his teammates have an impressive 33 first-place finishes, 7 seconds, and 11 thirds.
Bysiek, of the local CPA firm that bears his name and an adjunct instructor at St. Bonaventure University, stated, “The most memorable Macker was the 2015 Palmyra tournament — we lost our first game in an 18-team top mens' bracket then won nine in a row to come all the way back and win it.”
Yanetsko said "a big shoutout" must go to the Olean High School sports teams and to Cutco Corporation and SolEpoxy Inc., which sent a total of 70 people to help out with setup duties including putting the Dream and Top Men's courts together, lining the courts and delivering tables, chairs and trash barrels throughout the venue. The platoons of volunteers also moved the baskets out.
“Two teams traveled more than 500 miles — one from High Point, N.C. (553 miles) and another from Lakeview, Mich. (507)," Yanetsko said. "The bulk of the teams came from New York state, with nine from Pennsylvania, three from Ontario, Canada, and one from Ohio."
Yanetsko added, “Our committee wants to thank the City of Olean, Mayor Bill Aiello, Don Bearfield with Public Works, Chris Kenyon with (the city parks department) and their staffs for all that they did to pull off this great event.”
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 45 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town.
For the complete bracket winners and team information, look to the website macker.com after this Thursday.
Next up for the Chamber is the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge, set for June 22. For more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433.