Pent up demand for Chipotle is over in Olean as new location opens

OLEAN — They came from near and far for the opening of the new Chipotle Mexican Grill on West State Street on Wednesday.
Rachael Dickerson and Sarah Carpenter of Wellsville came to Olean for lunch at the new Chipotle.
“We watched it being built from the ground up,” Dickerson said. “It was awesome,” she said of her chicken burrito. “We only waited five minutes in line. The hospitality was great. The service was phenomenal.”
Dickerson said she’d eaten at a Chipolte in Rochester and Carpenter said she’d been to one in Pennsylvania.
Both were taking home leftovers. Carpenter said her husband has asked for her to bring something home from the restaurant.
"We love Chipolte,” said Christe Thornton of Allegany as she and her daughter Addie exited the restaurant with bags of food and their drinks.
They stop at Chipolte whenever they are traveling. “We’re taking it home,” she added. “It’s crazy in there.”
“We are huge fans of Chipolte,” Addie added.
Patrons were walking in to get their Chipotle to go or to dine in. There is also a drive-thru window where patrons may pick up orders made via Chipotle's app.
Gary Sandeen, Upstate New York team director for Chipotle, said business had been nonstop since the restaurant opened at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Two men reportedly were good-naturedly fighting to be the first one in line.
“There was a line by 10:15,” a half hour before the restaurant opened, he said.
“This is more of a P.M. destination,” Sandeen added. “Tonight is going to be even busier. There is a pent up demand for Chipotle. People love the brand and are excited to have it close by.”
Sandeen, who oversees 59 Upstate New York locations for Chipotle, said more are coming in the Western New York and surrounding region — including Jamestown and Bradford, Pa.
Most local residents are familiar with Chipolte from either having traveled to Buffalo or other Upstate cities, he said.
Sandeen said between managers and restaurant employees, there are about 55-60 working at the new Chipotle in Olean.