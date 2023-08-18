SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a pipe replacement project along Route 4021 (Honeoye Road) in Sharon Township, Potter County, will begin Aug. 30.
While crews from PennDOT’s Potter County maintenance are replacing the pipes, a detour will be in place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to divert traffic onto Route 4014 (Plank Road), Route 4023 (Eleven Mile Road) and Route 44.
Honeoye Road will reopen at the close of each workday.
The weather-dependent project to improve roadway drainage is expected to be complete by the end of the day Aug. 31.