...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA...
CATTARAUGUS...AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing
extremely heavy snow at the rate up to 2 inches per hour. This band
of heavy snow is so intense that it is producing lightning and
thunder at times. The snow will accumulate very rapidly.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 605 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was
along a line extending from near Findley Lake to near Ellicottville
to near Alfred and slowly moving south and east.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Jamestown, Olean, Fredonia, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State
Park, Alfred, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Falconer, Ashford,
Arcade, Allegany, Franklinville, Mayville, Clymer, Belfast, Cuba and
Rushford.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 60.
Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 33.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 278DEG 18KT 4234 7776 4232 7872 4218 7969