The hills of most of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are expected to be at peak color this weekend.
I Love New York Fall Foliage Report for this weekend shows a narrow band predicted to be "near peak" across northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Volunteer spotters in Ellicottville predict a peak with 75% change and "bright orange and brilliant pops of red." At Lime Lake, a 95% change is predicted with bright orange and red leaves.
Allegany State Park will be a mixture of peak and past peak colors with an 80% change in orange and yellow leaves.
Most of Chautauqua County's colors will be at the mid-point. The exception will be along the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus border where it will be near peak.
For something different this Fall, try driving along back roads to view the changing colors of the leaves on the hills.
For a closer look at Autumn hues, try some of the narrow dirt roads through state lands like the Rock City State Forest around Little Rock City in the town of Little Valley.