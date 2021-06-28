PORTVILLE — Portville Central School has announced Alexa Mae Steigher as the valedictorian and Jacqueline P. Daley as the salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2021.
Alexa, the daughter of Adam and Kesha Steighner, has achieved an overall weighted average of 101.20 and will graduate with a regents diploma with advanced designation plus honors and mastery in math and science.
She has won the American Chemical Society Excellence in Chemistry Award, as well as earning a perfect score on her Chemistry Regents Examination. She is a New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award nominee and a recipient of the Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award.
She has been actively involved in multiple clubs and organizations. Alexa is the founding president for the Spanish Club, an office she has held for two years.
She is the current secretary of the Class of 2021, National Honor Society and the Physics Clubs, while also being a member of the Student Council and International Club.
Athletically, Alexa participated in softball, track and field and swimming during high school. This fall she was recognized as an All-WNY Scholar Athlete and has received the coaches’ award, sportsmanship award, and been named an athlete of the month for her achievements in swimming. She also swam for the Enchanted Mountain Aquatics Swim Club and the Bradford YMCA Swim Team.
Alexa has volunteered her time for Presents for Panthers, Toys for Tots, and Portville’s “Never Forget” project. She also finds time to be active in her church as part of both youth and bible study groups. She is also a children’s ministry volunteer.
Alexa will attend the Grove City College in the fall where she will major in biology with a concentration in health sciences. She received a Presidential Scholarship from the institution. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she plans on continuing to dental school.
Jacqueline, the daughter of Charles and Jocelyn Daley, has achieved an overall weighted average of 100.55 and will graduate with a regents diploma with advanced designation plus honors and mastery in math and science. She is the winner of the Leonard Bus Sales Art Competition and Scholarship of New York State, as well as being recognized on numerous occasions for perfect attendance.
Jackie is currently the vice-president of the National Honor Society, along with being a member of the Physics Club, Student Council and the high school band, where she plays the flute. She is active in soccer, and both the indoor and outdoor track and field programs.
She is part of the school record-holding 4 x 100 meter relay team and has qualified for sectionals for both the winter and spring track teams. She is a scholar-athlete who has been named an athlete of the month for PCS on several occasions.
Jackie is a junior deaconess at church and enjoys donating her time for area activities. She has prepared Christmas presents for the less fortunate, hung banners of our Hometown Heroes throughout the village, and helped with the set-up of the PCS Art and Antique Show.
After graduation, Jacqueline will attend the University at Buffalo to pursue a doctoral degree in pharmacy.