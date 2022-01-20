BELMONT — The Fountain Arts Center has been a local mecca for the arts since it was known locally as the Belmont Hotel. Now it wants to open its doors for children.
For several years, the ground floor of the center, which features a studio art room, dining area and gallery/dining space, had been closed by the owners, Arbor Housing and Development.
Wendy Skinner, who took on the task of renovating the old hotel nearly 20 years ago, said that while the apartments were occupied on the second and third floors, the first floor had been empty for some time, with no one taking advantage of the restaurant or dining facilities. Only the small studio space was being used for an office.
“I’d walk by and see it empty and think of what a beautiful space it was and wonder why it wasn’t being utilized,” Skinner said.
Just before COVID-19 struck, the Fountain Arts board of directors received permission from the owners to use the space. They were given a short-term lease and started using the space as a concert venue and rehearsal space and a place where musicians of any level could get together and play.
Referring to its website, the mission of center is driven by a love for the arts and cultural experiences, the community and faith.
It states, “We began as a not-for-profit organization to provide a safe place for young artists to meet and express themselves, to learn new skills, and develop their talents. Now we are looking for the necessary funding to grow ourselves. Our plan for this crowdfunding campaign is to expand our music programming and outreach in the area.”
To accomplish this, the FAC launched a GoFundMe page. Skinner explained that the funds will go to extend the lease, so the FAC can continue to offer art and musical opportunities to youth and adults.
Venezuelan immigrant David Peralta is one of the forces behind the project. Born in a rural area, through the El Sisteme music program Peralta was able to learn to play stringed instruments. His talent was such that he traveled the world playing in the Simone Bolivar National Symphony.
He immigrated to the United States a few years ago and ended up staying with friends in the northern part of the county. He has participated in several concerts at area churches and at Houghton.
Skinner said, “From growing up in a rural area David realizes the challenge of providing a musical opportunity to rural children. He wants to give the kids of Allegany County that opportunity.”
“Last summer,” she said, “We held a workshop for students to make cardboard instruments. This helped budding musicians learn about musical instruments and concert participation. The highlight of the workshop was when the students got to perform on their instruments with our growing orchestra.
“Our hope is to replace these cardboard instruments with real instruments and extend the lease on the FAC facility for music and arts activities.”
Throughout the last two years, Covid-19 restrictions have curtailed many of the planned activities, but the FAC has been able to hold a few, both live and virtual concerts at the center and at area churches. Dubbed Crescendo, the group has also been able to establish a group practice session which takes place at the FAC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Any musician or anyone who wants to learn to play may attend the sessions.
“This fundraiser will help us overcome the difficulty of finding rehearsal and performance space and meet the needs of our cultural community and increase our ability to impact lives with rich arts-oriented opportunities,” Skinner said.
Their goal for the funding is to lease the FAC, acquire musical instruments and orchestra supplies, increase arts education programs, offer recital and other performance opportunities and create a multi-use facility the community can use for enjoyment and private functions.
To donate go to the Fountain Arts Center Facebook page and follow the directions to its GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/bbdd0ccc