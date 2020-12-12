Pay It Forward group set to serve families in need

SALAMANCA — This year’s Pay It Forward program will take place at the Salamanca Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Volunteers will distribute food boxes and gifts to local families in need from the side door of the senior center located at 18-20 Main St.
To keep people safely social-distanced, organizers Tim Jackson and Sandy Magiera are conducting this year’s event differently. Jackson said people can drive up to the side door and, while they stay in their vehicle, volunteers will load their food box and toys.
Jackson said Pay It Forward is a small group of local people and businesses that have taken it upon themselves to give clothing, food and toys to local families that are down on their luck for various reasons and cannot make ends meet, especially during the holiday season.
“People must call and let us know about their friends and neighbors in need,” he said. “We need to get the word out to everyone who will listen because there are so many people out there that are not being helped. The recipients do not have to be people with kids. They can also be shut-ins, elderly individuals or anyone in the community who is having a hard time this time of year.”
In 2018, the group delivered food to approximately 70 families and gifts to about 250 children from around the city and surrounding local areas including Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Great Valley and Kill Buck. Jackson said that number grew to 150 families in 2019 so, with the pandemic still going on, that number is apt to grow again.
Most businesses in the city and in nearby communities have a Christmas tree called the “Tree of Hope” set up in their store or office decorated with tags of boys and girls that need help. Each tag will have the name of a child and their age on it. On the back will be the child’s size and some suggestions for gifts.
Participants can choose a tag, or two, and buy something for that child. Jackson said the unwrapped gift with the tag attached needs to be returned to the store where it was originally picked up by Dec. 15. The gifts will be collected, wrapped and distributed by Santa and his helpers Christmas week.
People should look for the Tree of Hope at the following sponsor businesses and organizations: WGWE, Hairmaxx, Community Bank, Salamanca City Hall, Save A Lot, Edna’s Grab & Go, Central Lanes, Mongillo Jewelers, Meyers Steakhouse, Rite Aid, Salamanca Public Library, Urban Auto Center, Champion Rent to Own, Worth W. Smith Hardware, Salamanca Redemption Center, Clinton Street Restaurant, and Rock’n Taco in Salamanca; and The Bear Brick, Hughes Hotel, John Sixt Lumber, Vail Hardware and Dollar General in Little Valley.
Save-A-Lot on Church Street will host this year’s food drive for the Pay It Forward program. The food drives are set for Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20.
Jackson said store owner John Hedland made it possible for the group to buy 250 hams this year. He said, without Hedland’s generosity, they would not have been able to afford more than 200.
“He came through for us and gave us a heck of a deal. Save-A-Lot donated to our giveaway by giving us a huge discount on the hams. They dropped the price from $1.29 a pound to 99 cents a pound,” he said. “We will pass out 100 hams at the giveaway at the fire hall Dec. 19, and the rest are for the food boxes that people can pick up at the senior center Dec. 23.”
The ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at the fire hall on Wildwood Avenue. Jackson said people were packed together last year and they gave away 100 hams in seven minutes. The procedure will be much different this year due to social distancing restrictions. He stressed that people must stay in their vehicles and pay attention to the rules.
“Do not get out of your vehicle. We want everyone to be safely social distanced,” he said. “Drive up to the side door, stay in your car and a fireman will bring a ham out to you. It’s one ham per vehicle. Then continue driving all the way around the municipal building and exit back onto Wildwood Avenue.”
Jackson said almost everyone knows of a family that’s down on their luck for various reasons, and who knows these families better than the people in their own community. He asks the community to Pay It Forward to help friends, neighbors and coworkers all year long, not just during the holiday season.
The Pay It Forward motto says it all, “We can help. We are you.” Jackson said the campaign has grown bigger each year and it’s all because of the generosity of the people of Salamanca and surrounding communities.
If anyone knows of somebody who needs help or they need help themselves, please give the Pay It Forward group a call at 945-2541. All information received will be kept confidential. The group is currently seeking volunteers to wrap, sort and bag presents.