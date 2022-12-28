Pay It Forward group brings Christmas to 100-plus families

SALAMANCA — The Pay It Forward group made Christmas brighter for local families in need when they distributed food boxes and gifts on Dec. 24, helping friends and neighbors who are down on their luck during this holiday season.
With the assistance of local firefighters, the Pay It Forward (PIF) volunteers delivered Christmas gifts and food boxes to approximately 104 local families representing 216 children in need throughout Salamanca and neighboring communities.
This year’s program took place at the former Tiffany’s Cabaret on North State Street from where volunteers distributed food boxes and gifts to people waiting in line in their vehicles.
Prior to the event, nine PIF volunteers worked for months packaging and boxing food along with collecting all the presents from the Trees of Hope located at local businesses that people bought and brought back to the sponsors.
The dedicated volunteers then wrapped the gifts that were taken out to the homes of the needy by members of the fire departments, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves.
Braving brutally cold temperatures, personnel from the Little Valley and Seneca Allegany Territory fire departments assisted the group with loading and transporting the items to designated area families.
Organizer Tim Jackson said Salamanca police officers and firefighters and Cattaraugus, Great Valley and Kill Buck fire departments were not available to help out this year due to other commitments. Since there weren’t any deliveries to be made in Limestone and Randolph, their assistance wasn’t necessary either.
Jackson said this year’s program totaled over $50,000 dollars. On average, each family received over $500 worth of toys, clothing, bedding, household items and a week’s-worth of food, including a ham, he said.
“This was all brought to (recipients) by friends and neighbors and those who have a large heart for those less fortunate in their time of need at this time of year,” he added.
The PIF program supplied food and gifts to more families in need this year than any other year, Jackson said. Despite less help from area fire and police departments, he said the event went smoothly. People who came to pick up their food and gifts were able to drive around the building and pick up their packages at the back door.
SOME FAMILIES qualified for three or four large bags full of gifts this year, Jackson said. He said one family actually got five bags because they have five foster children, and another family had 11 children.
“People coming to pick up their food and gifts were stunned at the amount of things they received. When they saw the volunteers coming out of the building with two or three bags of presents, their jaws dropped,” he said. “Five families arrived crammed in one car. We had so many presents and food for them that we had to push the bags and boxes in on their laps, plus fill in the back of the car. I couldn’t believe it.”
Jackson mentioned a particularly unfortunate family that recently arrived to the area from Florida. He said they had nothing but the clothes on their backs, and they were sleeping on the floor. The mother with three children and another on the way received a bunk bed, a twin bed and a couch from PIF just before Christmas.
Because of their faithful participation, Jackson said he is sending the Little Valley Fire Department a plaque and a certificate for their distinguished service. He’ll also be sending a certificate of appreciation to the Seneca Fire Allegany Territory for their unwavering assistance.
“Little Valley outdid themselves. They came with a fire truck and an ambulance, a Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf. They had the whole crew there,” he said. “We loaded them up with presents and food boxes. In a short time, they were on their way to make the deliveries.”
Leading up to the event, PIF held two food drives on consecutive weekends at Save-A-Lot and Sander’s Parkview. Jackson said PIF also handed out 100 free hams worth over $1,000 dollars on Dec. 14 at the Salamanca Fire Department.
The Pay It Forward motto says it all, “We can help. We are you.” Jackson said the campaign has grown bigger each year and it’s all because of the generosity of the people of Salamanca and the surrounding area.
Jackson asks the community to pay it forward to help friends, neighbors and co-workers all yearlong, not just during the holiday season.
If anyone knows of somebody who needs an extra hand, contact the Pay It Forward group at (716) 499-9850. All information received will be kept confidential.