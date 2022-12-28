Pay It Forward group brings Christmas to 100-plus families

This year’s Pay It Forward program took place Dec. 24 at the former Tiffany’s Cabaret in the town of Salamanca from where volunteers like Bobby Allen distributed food boxes and gifts to people waiting in line in their vehicles.

 Provided

SALAMANCA — The Pay It Forward group made Christmas brighter for local families in need when they distributed food boxes and gifts on Dec. 24, helping friends and neighbors who are down on their luck during this holiday season.

With the assistance of local firefighters, the Pay It Forward (PIF) volunteers delivered Christmas gifts and food boxes to approximately 104 local families representing 216 children in need throughout Salamanca and neighboring communities.

Personnel from the Little Valley and Seneca Allegany Territory fire departments assisted the group with loading and transporting the items to designated area families.

