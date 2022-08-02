Paw patrol

Bradford Police Sgt. Seth Shephard and K-9 Duke stopped by The Era on their first day on the job together Monday.

 Daniella Langianese

BRADFORD, Pa. — The new policeman in town is a bit slobbery and likes his chew toy, but with one spoken command from Sgt. Seth Shephard, the playful puppy behavior of Duke gives way to the strong and determined countenance of a K-9 ready to work.

Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward, Shephard and Duke sat down with The Era to talk about the job and Duke’s introduction to the public at this evening’s National Night Out.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social