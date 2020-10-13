OLEAN — After a week of delays and traffic flagging, paving on Front Street is finished, city officials reported Friday.
City Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring reported that paving on Front and Main streets north of Olean Creek have wrapped up for the season, with work of contractor D&H Excavating to focus on the southern portion of Main Street in 2021 for the Walkable Olean Phase 2 project.
The work left for this week, Ring said, will be putting down new stripes near the new intersection, which saw narrowed pedestrian crossings to improve safety, while crews also built up a median on the west end of Front Street to help calm traffic.
By November, new street lights, traffic and pedestrian signals and other work will wrap up.
The work on the south end includes a shared-use path on the west side of the street and narrowing the wide, sweeping intersection at North Barry Street, with pedestrian refuge islands to be built.
“We think there’s two months of work,” Ring said, with an April start allowing for the work to finish before specified in the contract. “They need to be wrapped up by June 30.”
Despite a global pandemic causing supply delays, finances of the $1.33 million project are looking good.
“All indications are we’ll be at or under budget,” Ring said.
SHORTLY, ATTENTION will be turned to paving near Oak Hill Park as part of a water line replacement project.
“That project will be paved the week of the 26th,” Ring said. “Then, we’ll get the curb work in, the stripes and the grass.”
A milling and paving operation — grinding away the top layer of asphalt before applying a new coat — will first be done along Fourth Street, then along Washington Street to North 10th Street. Repaving along Washington to North 15th Street is scheduled for 2021.
“We’ll come out on the other side with a nice road — that’s badly needed,” he said, noting complaints from drivers for years about the stretch near Oak Hill Park.
That damage, it is believed, was at least partially caused by leaking water lines that were replaced earlier this year.
In addition, green lines have been spraypainted on the existing pavement to show where new curbs will narrow the pedestrian crossings across the intersection of Washington and North Fourth streets.
“The traffic pattern will be the same,” Ring said, noting stop signs will be left where they are.
While few accidents have been reported around the corner, Ring said, high speeds and long crossings can be alleviated by the changes.
Ring noted that the space created by moving the curb out several yards will be used for greenspace.
“It really kind of expands Oak Hill Park,” Ring said.