WELLSVILLE — It is not 21 minutes past 11 any longer, but time is growing short to get your pavers and bricks.
After years stuck at 11:21, the Wellsville community clock at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets was refurbished and reset.
But there is much more to be done, before it is reintroduced according to the Director of the Chamber of Commerce Bruce Thomas. Part of that is maintenance.
After the clock was refurbished by Paul Robbins of Angelica in late November, Thomas noted that there were still several things that needed to be done to put the clock back to its original state. However, there was a lack of funding, so Thomas introduced the Main Street Clock Restoration Project, to be supported by the sale of the remaining bricks and pavers around the base of the pedestal.
It took a few weeks, but Thomas finally came up with the specs concerning the original bricks and pavers at the clock’s base and was able to update the cost of new bricks and pavers.
Sales have been going well. Only six pavers are left to be purchased, but there are nearly 100 bricks left. In total, sales have brought in over $3,000. The funds will be used to complete the restoration which includes painting and repairing the pedestal, restoring the brass works and cleaning the stained glass and future maintenance.
The cost of the pavers is $200, and the bricks cost $100. Both are limited to a specific number of characters and lines. Bricks have a maximum of three lines with 12 characters per line. Pavers have a maximum of four lines with 12 characters per line.
While no one will be turned away, Thomas is encouraging people to get their pavers and bricks as soon as possible because the restoration project will continue as soon as the weather breaks.
“I want to have some kind of ceremony reintroducing the clock sometime this summer,” Thomas said.
He added that there is a possibility that more pavers can be made available.
“We may be able to replace some of the bricks with pavers,” Thomas said, and added that should it be needed, more space can be made available. “Mayor Shayler said that if more room is needed a public works crew could cut more sidewalk out.”
Adding to the uniqueness of the clock, Thomas said he recently learned that the Nathaniel Dike Historical Museum on Dyke Street, run by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society has the original chimes that were in the clock when it stood in front of the bank.
“No one I talked with even remembered the chimes,” Thomas said, “I didn’t learn about them until Marsha Sick from the historical society told me about them, I’ve since talked to Paul (Robbins) about reinstalling them and he is looking at how that can be done.”
Thomas also said that people have been generous and have donated to the clock fund. “When purchasing their pavers or bricks some people have just written their checks for more than the cost of their purchase and one man, who doesn’t even live here, donated $1,870 for the clock’s repair. That was a wonderful gesture and greatly appreciated.”
To donate to the clock fund or to purchase a paver or brick, go to the chamber office on Main Street or go to the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce website or visit the Chamber site on Facebook.