SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — In the Potter County community of Shinglehouse, honoring war heroes isn’t something that is just observed on Veterans Day.
The community and surrounding area have ongoing tributes to veterans on display at the Orchard Guest House at 282 Coons Crossing Road in Shinglehouse. The Guest House not only honors war heroes, but is also dedicated to the L.E.E.K. Hunting & Mountain Preserve that provides free hunting, fishing and recreation for wounded warriors in nearby Oswayo.
In September, the community held a memorial service for several local veterans at the Guest House, which is owned by D. Frances Ripley and operated by Tom and Jo Weitzel. The ceremony included a living tree ceremony conducted by the family of Major Lance Newton who died in July. Also honored during the ceremony was Sgt. James “Skeeter” Weitzel who died in June, Naval veteran Bill Weitzel and Cpl. Jason Dunham.
“As cars came down Coons Crossing Road (to the Guest House) they were greeted by a large flag pole at the church,” Jo Weitzel recalled, noting over 100 people attended the dedication and living tree ceremony. “The weather was perfect and lining the roadway were 22 American flags that were flying in the breeze.”
A native of Scio, N.Y., Dunham is well-known posthumously for receiving the Medal of Honor for his heroism in giving his life in 2004 to shield other Marines from an enemy grenade while on a patrol in Husaybah, Iraq. He has been honored at the Guest House with a bedroom named in his honor, as well as the Jason Dunham Walkway, bridge and an entry arbor. Also included on the walkway are a plaque in honor of Dunham, as well as plaques for Newton, James Weitzel and Bill Weitzel. An American flagpole, donated by Plants & Goodwin Inc., and Jeff West of Shinglehouse, also adorn the property.
Those recognized at the ceremony included Col. Ed Fisher, a founder of the L.E.E.K facility, which has tributes to Dunham and other veterans; Dunham’s parents, Dan and Deb Dunham; Ripley, who is 100-year-old patriot; Dan Antonioli of the American Legion; and Allegany, N.Y. resident Tom Threadgill, a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran of the Air Force.