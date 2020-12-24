Two area pastors shared portions of Christmas messages they plan to deliver to their congregations and the community on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The following Christmas reflections were provided by Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Allegany, and Rev. Kim Rossi, who shares her pastoral services between St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches in Olean.
Vacco said the title of his Homily is “The New Normal” which has been the phrase circulating this past year and refers to the reaction and response to the pandemic. This includes the wearing of masks, frequent washing or sanitizing of hands and keeping at least six feet social distancing from each other, especially if in areas of a concentration of people.
“Two thousand years ago a new normal entered into the world. It wasn’t a virus or disease. It was a way of redemption through a savior, Jesus the Christ,” Vacco said. “The New Normal was that God can be seen. The Hebrew people understood God as such a mystery that they said ‘no one can see him and live.’ They saw God as masked behind the curtain in the temple, in the cloud that descended on Mt. Sinai or the tent which contained the Arch of the Covenant when it roamed with the Israelites through the desert. They saw they needed to keep a distance from God because of their sinfulness or lowliness.
“But God brought into reality a ‘new normal,’ Vacco continued. “God took on our lowliness by being born in a manger. God revealed his face to us in the face and life of Jesus of Nazareth. In Jesus, God shows his closeness to us by the relationships forged with the disciples, and by his ongoing connection with us; for Jesus said: ‘I will be with you always, until the end of the ages.’”
Vacco continued, “A New Normal was initiated by God by the manifestation of his presence among us in Jesus Christ. So while we deal with the reality of ‘a new normal’ in the way we must carry out our lives, in this time of pandemic we can do so without fear. For the good news given to the shepherds was that: ‘Today is born for you and for all people a savior, Christ the Lord.’”
Vacco continues by noting that “this new normal of God can see us through all the ebbs and flows of the changing circumstances in life.
“We must face the constantly changing realities of life — whether they be produced by pandemics, political conflicts, social upheavals, personality tensions. We face the changing realities in life challenged and with a sense of confidence through the grace of truth and creative responses we can bring, when we accept the reality of the ‘New Normal’ that will never go away. “The ‘New Normal’ that: ‘God so loved the world that he sent his only Son, not to condemn the world, but that the world may be saved through him.’”
Vacco said he will provide the service in-person at the church Christmas Day, which has no more reservations available. However, a pre-recorded Christmas Mass will be posted on the St. Bonaventure Parish Facebook and YouTube sites on Christmas Eve to be viewed by parishioners and visitors on those sites at any time.
For her part, Rossi said plans to tell her parishioners that “In this time when family gatherings, in fact all kinds of gatherings are not possible” and people have to maintain social distancing to stay healthy and, for some, to stay alive, the message for this Christmas is about the unifying power of the Christ Child.
“Jesus came to earth not to serve a certain group of people, but for all people, whether they believe or not,” Rossi said. “On that first Christmas Eve, the angels came to the shepherds on a hill to proclaim ‘For behold, I bring you good news of great joy for all the people.’ His birth is good news of great joy for all people precisely because it is God’s gentle and loving way of overcoming the distinctions between all of us and to help bring unity.
“This Christmas, when families and communities know the stress of job loss, financial problems, anger and distancing, and the divisive potential of competing demands of power and resources, we need the very One, whose birth the angels announced for all people. He unifies all, in a way unlike any others before him — in the union of his own being, both divinity and humanity.”
Rossi said that this is why “His birth is and can be great joy for all people — for He alone is God incarnate among us, sharing our struggles and sense of alienation from each other. The world needs to hear this unifying message this Christmas.”
Rossi said St. Stephen’s on South Barry Street plans to do a Zoom and parking lot service at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. She said people can drive in, park their cars and tune in on 93.5 FM to hear the service on their radios.
The service on Zoom will be recorded and is expected to be uploaded to the church Facebook page for Christmas Day. To access the Zoom link, go to the church website at www.ststephensolean.net
