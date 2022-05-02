OLEAN — While almost five months away, the bulk of the ballots for the city’s Common Council races in November are set with a rematch, a retirement and an unopposed candidate.
The Common Council seats for First, Third and Fifth wards are up for election on Nov. 8, and five candidates have filed petitions to run on party lines, according to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.
No party primaries are planned, which would have been held June 28.
WARD 1For the third election in a row, the same two candidates will face off for the Ward 1 council seat.
Incumbent Linda Witte is seeking reelection on the Democratic and Working Families lines, while Lawrence Bennion Jr. will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Witte, a retired nurse, began her political career in 2001 on the Common Council. She served one term before losing reelection, but in 2003 won the first of two terms on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. She served as the city’s first female mayor from 2010 to 2014, losing reelection to Mayor Bill Aiello. She returned to the Common Council in 2017 and challenged Aiello again for mayor that fall.
Bennion is the owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street. Bennion is also known for his work to bring the Southern Tier Diesel football team to Olean in 2009, also serving as head coach. Through that effort, he was appointed to serve as a member of the Olean Local Development Corp. board, a nonprofit chartered initially by the city to lead renovation efforts at Bradner Stadium. He was recently appointed to the city planning board.
Witte defeated Bennion in 2018 and in 2020.
WARD 3Incumbent Paul Gonzalez, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection, and two newcomers will face each other in November.
Clarissa Ivan is set to appear on the Democratic line, while Jennifer Forney is to appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Gonzalez told the Times Herald that he had finished running after five successful campaigns dating back to 2010.
“Took some time and decided that 10 years was enough for me,” he said. “Will be good for some fresh eyes on the council.”
Gonzalez served as council president for three years — 2016, 2017 and 2020.
WARD 5Council President John Crawford is seeking reelection to a fourth term on the Democratic and Working Families lines. First elected in 2016 and fending off a challenge in 2018, he ran unopposed in 2020.
Crawford served as council president in 2018 and 2019 before stepping down from the post in 2020. He was chosen by the council as its president again in 2021 and 2022.
Crawford is an assistant professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.