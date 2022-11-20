Wintry Weather

Snow is removed from a street in Buffalo on Saturday. Residents of parts of New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted, though bands of lake-effect snow were expected to bring up to 2 feet by Monday morning in some parts of the state that were largely spared in earlier rounds.

