BUFFALO (TNS) — Cases of the coronavirus are spiking so severely in the Buffalo area that parts of Erie County have been declared yellow zones under the state’s approach to fighting the virus.
Rules in yellow zone areas of the state include some new restrictions on gatherings and activities but do not require closure of schools or businesses. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said over the past 10 days, parts of the county have had seven-day average positivity rates above 2.5%, and cases per 100,000 and new daily hospital admissions have increased, meeting the metrics for a yellow zone designation.
Full yellow-zone rules include:
• Houses of worship limited to 50% of their total capacity, the same as they are now.
• Mass gatherings limited to 25 people indoors and outdoors, down from 50.
• Businesses can remain open.
• Indoor and outdoor dining limited to a maximum of four people per table, down from 10.
• Schools remain open, but must complete mandatory testing of students, teachers and staff at in-person buildings
Cuomo also said bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight. In addition to the extra rules, the state will send additional testing help to the new zones.
“The microcluster approach works,” Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “Watch a small increase, attack a small increase.”
Meanwhile, officials in Erie County said over the weekend they may be forced to order residents to celebrate Thanksgiving only with their immediate families.
“If this continues, we’re going to have to say, ‘No Thanksgiving except for your immediate family,’” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, according to The Buffalo News. “You can have your immediate family, but if you’re bringing people from outside the area, shame on you because you’re going to get people sick. Same with Christmas and Hanukkah and the rest of the seasons, Kwanzaa. You cannot get together with individuals from outside your immediate family without putting your family at risk.
“I know people don’t want to hear that. We want people to celebrate Christmas, we want to have the churches open. We want people to be able to celebrate Thanksgivingwith their loved ones. But if you’ve got a family member who lives in Syracuse and they want to drive into town, that’s probably not a good idea for them and for you.”
Erie County has seen nearly 750 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, while its positivity rate in testing was over 6% on Sunday.