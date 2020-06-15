OLEAN — In a time when economic hardships from the pandemic have hurt the community, two small businesses in Olean have decided to form a partnership that will benefit them as well as their customers.
The businesses, Jim’s Park & Shop grocery store and Rafi’s Platter restaurant have teamed up to sell ready-to-eat meals at the store that are pre-cooked and packaged at the eatery.
Jim Mahar, owner of Park & Shop on Front Street, said he is “super excited to be partnering with Rafi’s Platter on this.
“It is a great fit on many levels,” Mahar said. “It offers us the opportunity to sell world-class food of a type that we never have sold before, and allows (Rafi’s) to reach people who are in a hurry or can’t get out to restaurants for any number of reasons … it is a means of buying food from a local restaurant and still being able to eat it at home.”
In addition, Mahar wants to provide a way to help a local restaurant during this time of limited seating due to the coronavirus.
Mahar said he had thought of entering such a partnership and coincidentally knew Rafi family members from finance classes he teaches at St. Bonaventure University. When he asked if the family would be interested in the idea they agreed to a partnership.
“I think it’s going to be a win all the way around,” Mahar continued. “Indeed, I hope the idea of us selling food from local restaurants will be around long after the virus. Olean is too small of a place to see the other small businesses as competition, we need to find ways to work together.”
Mahar also plans to write a case study for entrepreneurship classes so it can become a model around the country and world.
Rafi’s employee Keith Wilson said the business, owned by Amber Rafi-Sultan and her husband, Aamir, makes up the ready-to-eat meals every Friday at the Wayne Street restaurant.
The restaurant helped the community at the beginning of the pandemic, which put many people out of work, by providing free curbside pick-up of meals to all who stopped by.
The made-to-go meals for Park & Shop include hummus, chicken curry and vegetable curry. The side dishes contain pita bread as well as tzatziki sauce, plum sauce and mango chutney for dipping.
“We send them out on Fridays and they’ve been a big hit,” Wilson said of the meals. “We’re glad we can get our trays of food into Park & Shop, it is nice to be able to network” with the store.
The restaurant serves customers on its outside deck area thanks to phase two state guidelines. The menu contains a variety of ethnic cuisine including Pakastani, Italian, Greek and Lebanese dishes.
“We’re glad we can get outdoors,” Wilson continued. “We’re open Monday through Sunday” with various operating hours.
“I’m sure it’s been a blessing to be fortunate enough to have this deck,” he added. “It’s brought us a lot of business since last Thursday when (Gov.) Cuomo lifted restrictions for the restaurant/bar industry in being able to serve alcohol and food outside.”
Wilson said the restaurant expects to open its inside dining area to 50% occupancy next week as state guidelines continue to ease.