SMETHPORT, Pa. — It was a hung jury on charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter against Marc Nuzzo for the accident that caused the death of Stanley Austin in 2018, but a conviction for all other charges.

In McKean County Court on Monday, a jury came back in just over 2 1/2 hours to indicate they could not come to a unanimous decision on two charges of the 11 total. However, Senior Judge Edward Reibman sent them back in for additional deliberation to see if time and additional review of the evidence could bring them together.

