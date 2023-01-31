SMETHPORT, Pa. — It was a hung jury on charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter against Marc Nuzzo for the accident that caused the death of Stanley Austin in 2018, but a conviction for all other charges.
In McKean County Court on Monday, a jury came back in just over 2 1/2 hours to indicate they could not come to a unanimous decision on two charges of the 11 total. However, Senior Judge Edward Reibman sent them back in for additional deliberation to see if time and additional review of the evidence could bring them together.
They said they could not. The jury could not return a unanimous verdict for either the homicide by vehicle or the charge of involuntary manslaughter — on all other charges, the jury found Nuzzo guilty. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer did not indicated whether she would seek to re-try Nuzzo on the unresolved charges.
Nuzzo was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. Reibman found him guilty of eight summary traffic violations as well.
No date for sentencing was set.
Earlier in the day, Reibman laid out expectations and charges for the jury.
“It’s been a hard trial, they all are,” Reibman said before sending the jury off to deliberate early in the afternoon. He had given them instructions for more than an hour, which included each charge and definition, as well as how the law applies. He reminded them the closing arguments from both attorneys were not to be considered evidence but more the opinion of the attorneys.
The jury listened intently to both attorneys as they delivered their closing arguments.
After delivering their verdict, the jurors were thanked for their service.
Reibman added that services are available to them from the Guidance Center should they need to talk to someone, especially after hearing the 9-1-1 calls and seeing the disturbing photos.
Nuzzo’s previous bail was 5% of $100,000, however, Shaffer requested a modification and Reibman obliged. Bail is now modified to 10% of $150,000. Additionally, and against the defense attorney’s objections, Nuzzo must surrender his driver’s license.
“I don’t want him on the road. We have heard testimony here, before this trial, and in other events as to his driving behavior,” Reibman told defense attorney James P. Miller. “He will surrender his license, from wherever it is from.” Nuzzo’s license is from West Virginia. He surrendered his pilot’s license previously.