SUNY JCC

Part-time students attending SUNY Jamestown Community College are among the 75,000 additional students who may qualify for New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program.

Expanding TAP to part-time students who enroll in six or more credits at a SUNY, CUNY or a not-for-profit independent college will make college more accessible for students whose optimal course load is two or three classes.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social