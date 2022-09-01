Part-time students attending SUNY Jamestown Community College are among the 75,000 additional students who may qualify for New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program.
Expanding TAP to part-time students who enroll in six or more credits at a SUNY, CUNY or a not-for-profit independent college will make college more accessible for students whose optimal course load is two or three classes.
The 2022-23 Enacted State Budget addresses the difficulties students face when balancing pursuing higher education with work or managing a family. The new budget eliminates the previous full-time enrollment requirement.
“My family's life was changed because my father was able to afford a college education. New York must have a statewide world-class public university system that can change lives for the next generation of students,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in her 2022 State of the State address. “We must seize this moment to revitalize SUNY, lifting up students from a broad and diverse range of backgrounds while at the same time transforming the institution into a global, 21st-century educational leader.”
Students apply for TAP by completing the federal FAFSA application. NYS residents will then be able to link directly to the TAP application. TAP awards will be adjusted for enrolled students who have already completed the FAFSA for 2022-23.
Eligibility requirements include residency and are income based. Recipients do not need to repay the awards. To qualify, the program must be identified by the New York State Department of Labor’s Statewide Significant Industries Report as one that directly leads to employment or advancement in a significant industry.
