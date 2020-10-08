Part of tree down on Maple Street

This photo submitted Bob Hogand, a former route carrier for the Olean Times Herald, shows workers clearing a portion of a tree that fell Wednesday on a residence in the 700 block of Maple Street in the city. High winds Wednesday afternoon brought down the portion of the maple tree, which damaged the vehicle parked at the residence, as well as the residence itself. No one was reported injured.

 Photo submitted
