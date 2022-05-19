ALLEGANY — Legislation naming Route 417 in the town of Allegany in honor of Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004, has passed in the New York Senate.
Clemens, 28, died in an explosion on Jan. 29, 2004, while on patrol in the Afghan village of Dehe Hendu as his unit was securing a large cache of weapons they had uncovered. He was one of eight soldiers killed in the blast.
“Staff Sgt. Clemens served his country with honor and distinction," Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Thursday, less than two weeks from Memorial Day.
"Now Route 417 in his hometown will stand as a testament to his commitment and selflessness to our great nation,” the senator said. “He gave his life in defense of freedom. We can never fully repay that debt, but we can remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our nation.”
Legislation marking the designation, sponsored by Borrello in the Senate and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, R-Gowanda, in the Assembly, is expected to pass the Assembly before the end of the legislative session and be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her signature.
Clemens grew up in Allegany and graduated from Allegany Central School in 1993. A varsity athlete in football, wrestling and baseball, he was also an avid outdoorsman.
He attended Alfred State College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During eight years of service, Clemens graduated from basic training and airborne training at Fort Benning, Ga., and jungle expert advanced training in Panama.
First assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., after graduation from U.S. Army Sniper School he was assigned as an infantry team and squad leader to Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.
During his military service, Staff Sgt. Clemens was twice awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, he also received the Parachutist Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with “2” Device, U.S. Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal-Kosovo Operation, U.S. Army Expert Rifleman Badge, the Valorous Unit Award and the Superior Unit Award.
“We can never truly repay the debt we owe to Staff Sgt. Clemens, who fought so bravely for the freedom of others, but we will do everything we can to honor his memory," Giglio said. "I urge my colleagues in the Assembly to pass this bill and forward it to the governor's desk for signature.”
At the time of his death, Clemens was married to April Robbins Clemens and had a 3-year-old son, Gavin, and a stepdaughter, Alexis Clark.
Borrello noted that, growing up, Clemens traveled Route 417 many times with his family.
"Naming this highway in his honor is a fitting tribute to his service and sacrifice," Borrello said.
In January, the Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Clemens and other military personnel from Western New York who gave their lives serving their country.
Anders Bjork wore a special warmup jersey with Clemens' name on it before a Jan. 11 home game at the KeyBank Center, and the jersey was given to Clemens' family.
Earlier this week, Borrello reported that legislation naming Route 394 in the town of Randolph in the memory of Special Forces Sgt. David Textor had passed the Senate.
Textor, who attended Randolph Central School, was killed in action on July 15, 2008, in Mosul, Iraq.
Giglio is also sponsoring the Textor legislation in the Assembly, where the measure is also expected to pass before the end of the current session.