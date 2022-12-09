Erick Laine Outdoor Center

The new Erick Laine Outdoor Center is expected to open in early June 2023 at the YMCA.

 Image provided

OLEAN — The Olean YMCA will present its case for parking space and setback variances to the public for the proposed Erick Laine Outdoor Center in two weeks.

The city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday set a public hearing on the variances for 5:50 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Olean Municipal Building for the variance request, as required under city code.

