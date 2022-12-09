OLEAN — The Olean YMCA will present its case for parking space and setback variances to the public for the proposed Erick Laine Outdoor Center in two weeks.
The city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday set a public hearing on the variances for 5:50 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Olean Municipal Building for the variance request, as required under city code.
Two issues — how far back from the sidewalk the bath house for the site will be, and parking availability under the mandated figure for the size of the project — need to be approved by the ZBA.
“The bath house is going to be right up against 10th Street,” said ZBA member Otto Tertinek, noting the plans would put the structure about three feet off the sidewalk, while city code calls for at least 15 feet of space between the sidewalk and the 60-by-16 bath house.
ZBA member Tom Enright noted the plans call for no new off-street parking, while 132 spots are required under the code. Under city code, different types of developments require different parking space counts, typically set by the square footage of the development.
ZBA Chairman Jerry leFeber recused himself from the discussion, noting he is on the facilities committee for the Y. He left the meeting Thursday and said he did not intend on even appearing at the public hearing in order to not show any attempt to pressure the rest of the board.
Announced in late February, officials plan to construct amenities including a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium, green spaces and firepits.
In October, Y officials reported the project had received $4 million in assistance for the expected $5 million project. The largest donors to date include the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation with $1 million from the sale of the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s, the Laine estate with $650,000, and the Cutco Foundation — Laine was president and CEO of Cutco Corp. before his retirement — with $500,000.
While construction is expected next year, crews began leveling six structures on the site to make way for the project earlier this month.
Once the ZBA hears on the variances, the city planning board will also review the project. Large developments like the Y’s proposal require a planning board site plan review, and a special use permit is required in a general residential R3 zone, which includes all of the property being considered for the project.