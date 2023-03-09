OLEAN — Some parking changes may be coming to downtown under the next city budget.
The last of the parking meters and increased patrols of two-hour parking spots would be planned with a new parking enforcement officer being proposed to replace a vacant part-time position, Police Chief Ron Richardson told the Common Council on Wednesday, the second night of reviewing the proposed city budget.
“People know we’re not out there writing tickets,” Richardson said, leading to less compliance and a rise in complaints from merchants about violations.
Richardson noted that revenues dropped around $20,000 when the city previously went from a full-time officer to a part-time position, and he expects revenue to increase $24,000 from what was collected in the 2021-22 budget.
“We felt the position would pay for itself,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
Another change would be no longer paying for on-demand parking.
“We would like to get rid of all the meters in town,” Aiello said, with the meters adjacent to the Olean Municipal Building turned into free 20-minute parking spots and the metered spots in city-owned parking lots moving to free two-hour parking.
“We aren’t making a whole lot” on meters, the mayor said, adding that revenue from parking permits in city-owned lots would increase from the move as well, as some lots are missing parking meters and are being used all day by some drivers.
IN THE YOUTH and Recreation Department, coordinator Kris Shewairy said the William O. Smith Recreation Center would benefit from a third full-time manager and maintainer, replacing two part-time positions.
“I’m getting hit on all sides with coverage,” he said, adding it has been hard to hire part-time workers who are not required to work set hours every week due to unavailability. “We need dependable coverage and people who have a vested interest in coming in and doing a good job.”
The move to the full-time post would cut around $11,000 in salaries, but would see around $30,000 in benefits cost. The post would allow around $25,000 in additional revenue, Shewairy said, by expanding hours of operation.
“I can’t keep the rec center open past 7 p.m. on Sundays. I used to open it up for early skate and shoot sessions — I can’t do that now,” Shewairy said, adding the new employee could be scheduled for those hours.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, said he understood the need for the full-time staff, but “I’ve also got 80-year-old people in my ward on fixed income who can’t afford a 6% tax increase.”
“I would have a different tune if it wasn’t eliminating other positions,” said Crawford, adding the position would also be helpful in future work at the site. “We’re investing a significant amount of money into the rec center in terms of the splash park.”
Shewairy and Crawford noted that the splash park is not included in the budget, either in terms of staffing or revenue.
Currently, the rec center is within $16,000 of its budgeted revenue for the season, city Auditor Lens Martial reported, with a month left in the skating season Shewairy said revenues are expected to beat the budgeted line.