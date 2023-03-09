OLEAN — Some parking changes may be coming to downtown under the next city budget.

The last of the parking meters and increased patrols of two-hour parking spots would be planned with a new parking enforcement officer being proposed to replace a vacant part-time position, Police Chief Ron Richardson told the Common Council on Wednesday, the second night of reviewing the proposed city budget.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social