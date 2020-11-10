OLEAN — More changes are coming to the Front and Main intersection thanks to Jim’s Park and Shop.
The city planning board on Monday approved a site plan allowing for Jim’s Park and Shop LLC to create an outdoor produce stand and outdoor cooking area for chicken barbecue at the store on Front Street.
“Thanks for investing in Olean,” said planning board Chairman Tom Barnes after the unanimous approval.
Under city code, such additions to an existing business must go before the planning board with a site plan and a public hearing.
Monday’s meeting, held virtually, received no public comment.
The planning board made the site plan conditional, with operations from May to October on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, if the business expands hours, it has the option to notify the city’s code enforcement office.
Tables for outdoor seating in nice weather are allowed for up to 15 diners, officials said, with any more seating requiring a restaurant permit and public restrooms.
In addition, Park and Shop must do all it can to mitigate smoke from the barbecue, and work with code enforcement in the event of impacts on neighbors in the nearby residential area.
While too late for 2020, store manager Jaeson Shaner told the board he expects to begin operations in the spring.
Jim Mahar, who took over the store in 2019, said at the time he wished to begin using some of the parking areas to provide more services to the neighborhood. On Monday, he was pleased the changes would be moving forward.
“Awesome,” he told the Times Herald. “It will allow us to better serve customers with cooked meats and hopefully locally grown produce.”
Founded in 1923, the first of the Mahar family Service Stores moved to the corner of Main and Front streets in 1941. The Mahar family’s stores are this year’s recipient of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Enterprising Business Award, presented to a business or a non-profit organization that exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration and operation, customer service, or display of inventory.