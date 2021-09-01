Parents protest mask requirements at OCSD board meeting

OLEAN — Several parents concerned about their children’s freedom to wear or not wear masks in school addressed the Olean Board of Education Tuesday following a recent New York state mandate.
According to a letter from the state Department of Health, any person who is 2 years old or older and “able to medically tolerate a face-covering” may be required to wear a mask in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained, which includes schools.
The mandate issued to school administrators across New York state Friday said the DoH filed the emergency regulation under the authority of the Public Health and Health Planning Council and the Commissioner of Health.
The mandate said that due to the “increasing circulation of the Delta COVID-19 variant,” the state must issue regulations for schools.
In response to this, parents opposed to this mandate — several of whom declined to wear masks themselves — expressed their concerns to the school board, citing everything from the Declaration of Independence to various health studies.
Jennifer Meyers, whose grandson will enter Kindergarten this year, said it should be up to individual families to decide what is an acceptable level of safety for them and not the role of government.
Meyers said some people may agree with wearing masks, but allowing a mask mandate for children is a “slippery slope” to mandating a vaccine.
“Some may be OK with the mandate, the coercion and the intimidation of others, because they have rationalized that it is for the common good,” she said. “The truth is the loss of self-governing is walking away from democracy, the very thing that made this country succeed.”
Meyers said they have the opportunity to “stand up for the rights of this generation,” and the parents and grandparents of Olean students implore the school board to stand up for those kids’ physical and emotional well-being, their future and their freedoms.
Stephen Oldenburg, the parent of an elementary school student, called the mask mandates ridiculous, saying it goes beyond politics and into tyranny. He said following the mandate may be about the district being able to receive state funding, but there is no guarantee that schools will remain open even if everyone is wearing masks.
Oldenburg cited several health studies that claim masks do not work and wondered why they are being “forced on the innocent.” He said he would not let the board and district teach students to be blindly obedient when their rights are violated.
“These parents are not going anywhere and will continue to fight for their children as well,” he said. “You have the option to join us and fight for these unconstitutional mandates and we’ll have your back.”
Oldenburg said he has called for every board members’ and the superintendent’s resignations, saying if they go against the parents of the district that they will lose and be known as the board and superintendent who chose fear over their freedoms.
Kerrie Cameron, whose son will attend Kindergarten, said the school’s board responsibilities include being leaders of the district, advocates for education and representatives of the school, but not protectors of individual children’s health, which should be a parent’s job. She noted there hadn’t been a single child death due to COVID-19 in the county yet.
Cameron said there are thousands of parents across the nation who have been protesting the mandates but their voices are not being heard. She said the district’s rights have been stripped away and forced to follow the state and health departments or risk losing funding.
“I’m on your team. I’m on this community’s team,” she said. “We have the chance to rise above this. It won’t be easy, but it is what is right. It is your duty to not always do what is easy but what is right.”
Cameron noted the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s recent decision to become a Constitutional County, “winning half the battle for us.” She said the school board and parents should help each other and join the county legislature to stop the “bullies at the state.”
School board president Andrew Caya thanked each parent for their comments and appreciated their attending and sharing their concerns. He said the board would take what they said into consideration.