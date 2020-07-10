OLEAN — Some of the children arrived Thursday with parents, while a number of others were brought to East View Elementary by grandparents who were grateful for the free lunches provided through the Cattaraugus Community Action Summer Food Service Program.
The program, which operates through a collaborative effort between Community Action and the New York State Education Department, is available to all community children 18 and under and continues through Aug. 14 at schools and sites in Olean, Portville, Salamanca, Cattaraugus, Little Valley and Franklinville.
The well-balanced meals are delivered at some sites Monday through Friday, while other distributions take place two or four days a week. Different from last year is the fact that lunches are delivered for pick-up at the sites, whereas in the past the children usually ate lunch on-site at parks or other venues with seating.
At East View, Community Action staff member Michelle Waterman said she and Kathy Searles, a school district employee, gave out 31 meals on Wednesday, while other sites in Olean supplied more families.
“Parents seem very grateful for this,” Waterman said. “And we have a lot of grandparents.”
A grandmother who stopped to pick up several lunches for her grandchildren said the program really helps her as she is unemployed.
“Income wise, I’m not working, so I don’t get nothing right now,” the woman explained. “It helps me because that way, I go and pick up the kids” and then give the lunches to them. She also stretches the meals so she can provide left-overs to the children the next morning.
The woman recalled that she took advantage of the program years ago when her own children were younger and received Community Action lunches in area parks.
A grandfather who stopped by the site with an older grandchild said the program has been really helpful.
“I’ve been laid off … and my girlfriend is on disability,” he remarked.
Another grandfather said his daughter works at a local nursing home in the area, and he picks up the meals to help feed his grandchildren during the day.
“It really helps,” he said before picking up the bagged lunches.
A parent who was found walking to the school with her young son said the lunch program has helped her while she works on projects in the home.
“It takes a little bit off of me, and we both can come and pick up lunch,” she explained. ”It’s been very hot, but it makes a nice walk.”
For more information on the program, contact Community Action at 945-1041.