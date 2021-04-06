WELLSVILLE — After being grounded in 2020, the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally committee announced that the Rally will again not take place this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the year, committee Chairman Brad Thompson had said the Rally committee wouldn’t make a decision until sometime in April.
The decision to cancel the Rally for another year came over the weekend with a Facebook message:
“As we said last year, the safety of all who attend or Rally has to be our first priority, and with the pandemic still lingering, we feel that it would be irresponsible to produce an event that involves such a mass gathering,” Thompson wrote. “This decision has been very difficult to make, and we make this announcement with heavy hearts, but we have officially decided to cancel our Rally again this year.
“Our decision to cancel was induced in part by the fact that the Department of Health has no clear rules about mass gatherings for this summer,” he wrote.
The event, held the third weekend in July, sees thousands of people crowded shoulder to shoulder into Lagoon Field for each of its four launches, making social distancing difficult.
In his message, Thompson pointed out, “Proof of a negative Covid test from 3 days prior to attending, and/or proof of receiving the COVID vaccine are required for smaller events this summer, so we have to assume that this would also be required at our event. It would be impossible to adhere to those regulations with the number of spectators that usually attends our Rally. We just want everyone to stay safe and healthy and feel that we are doing our part to help end this dreadful virus.”
The Rally is a non-admission event with no one single point of entry. Throughout the day it can be accessed at three different sites.
While the Rally was canceled in 2020, some area balloonists launched their mini rally. Meeting at first at Lagoon Field, where heavy fog hampered lifting off, the balloonists moved south to where the owner of Trout Run Campground had made the athletic field available.
A small number of spectators watched several balloons launch and head south. Whether or not the mini-launch happens this year will be determined by weather and individual pilots.
The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally draws thousands of tourists and balloonists from Canada to Florida and brings revenue into the community. Thompson said the annual event takes months of planning, notification to balloonists and vendors, solicitation of sponsors and the organization of the committee.
The Saturday prior to the Rally there is a parade and, during the Rally, Main Street hosts a food, games, crafts and vendors’ street festival.
For those who like to see colorful orbs floating there may be hope for such a sight this year, Thompson said.
“We might see the Dansville rally (NYS Hot Air Balloon Festival) take place because that is later in the summer, but that doesn’t help us.”
The Wellsville rally started as an air show in 1975 when a couple of hot air balloon pilots showed up to participate. Within a couple of years, it had morphed from an air show into a balloon rally. The launch site moved from the airport to a site on Bolivar Road and then to Island Park.
Anywhere from 35 to 60 balloons at a time have been part of the Rally. Its distinguishing feature is a mass launch when most of the participating balloonists take to the air at one time. It is free of charge and has featured an afterglow and fireworks display.