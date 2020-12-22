ALLEGANY — For the past two years, Logan Potter has asked her friends and relatives to donate items that can be used by the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, instead of birthday gifts for herself.
Logan, a 10-year-old from Allegany who is in fourth-grade at Allegany-Limestone Elementary School, celebrated her birthday on Dec. 10 by asking everyone to drive up to her house and leave items for the animals in the driveway. This was requested to ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
Her parents, Brooke and Jason Potter, said the family held a party for Logan last year, during which time everyone brought items for the animals to the in-person event.
“This year it was too hard to have a party (during the pandemic), so we thought what a great way to celebrate” and drop off the items, Brooke Potter said. “This year, we did a drive-by (or drop-off), people just drove through our driveway, beeped and dropped off the stuff for the pets. “We had a couple of signs out and people came by and celebrated in the driveway.”
Potter said her daughter started requesting last year that items for shelter animals be donated for the SPCA instead of birthday gifts for her when she learned other children had done the same charitable act.
“Last year, she asked us if that was OK and we were more than happy to do that,” Potter said of her daughter. “She did great last year (with donations) — and it was even better this year, everyone was really generous. None of this would have been possible without the help of our generous friends and family.”
Potter said the staff at the SPCA in Olean were very appreciative of the food and other items for the animals.
“They were wonderful when we took it” to them, Potter added.
When asked why she asked for items for the shelter animals, instead of receiving birthday gifts, Logan replied, “Because I love animals and I just thought it would be a nice thing to do to help them to be happy.”
Logan has another reason for being concerned for animals, as she owns two dogs and 19 chickens that produce eggs.
Logan said she used to visit the animals at the shelter, but hasn’t done so in recent months because of the pandemic.
“I used to go play with the cats and say ‘Hi’ to the dogs,” she recalled.