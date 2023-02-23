Palmer Opera House Last Five Years musical

Skyler Schapp (left) plays rising novelist Jamie and Amanda Cox plays struggling actress Cathy in “The Last Five Years,” a musical exploring the couple’s five-year relationship.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

CUBA — A musical love story with a storytelling twist will play out on the stage of the Palmer Opera House this weekend.

A new season of live performances at the Palmer, 12 W. Main St., begins Friday with “The Last Five Years,” the first of three stage productions planned for the venue during 2023.

