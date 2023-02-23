CUBA — A musical love story with a storytelling twist will play out on the stage of the Palmer Opera House this weekend.
A new season of live performances at the Palmer, 12 W. Main St., begins Friday with “The Last Five Years,” the first of three stage productions planned for the venue during 2023.
“We have done some theater here at the Palmer, but this is what we’re referring to as our inaugural season,” said director Paul A. Nelson.
Nelson said the rehearsal process has gone well, especially with only two actors on stage during the show. Rehearsing since early January, he said they’ve been able to put it all together in just under seven weeks.
“We’re actually miles ahead, quality wise, from where we are at this point in other production,” he said Monday. “
The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist played by Skyler Schapp, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress played by Amanda Cox.
The show uses a form of storytelling in which Cathy’s story is told in reverse chronological order — beginning the show at the end of the marriage — and Jamie’s is told in chronological order — starting just after the couple have first met. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding scene in the middle as their timelines intersect.
Originally produced in Chicago and followed by an off-Broadway run, “The Last Five Years” is one of the most popular shows for community theaters in the country, but Nelson said it’s rarely done in the Twin Tiers region.
“We picked this show for a couple of reasons. First of all, it’s a piece of musical theater, and the world loves musical theater,” Nelson said. “We wanted something that was musical, that was a love story, that would appeal to local audiences and had a small cast.”
Although prevalent performers in the area, this was the first time Schapp and Cox had worked together in a show — even though they’re only really together on stage during one scene.
Part of that success has been both actors’ history with the production. Cox previously directed it and Schapp had performed in it.
Schapp has performed regularly in regional community theater since his debut in 2015, appearing in over 30 community shows and earning various awards over the years.
“It’s interesting thinking about how it was done before and now how it’s being done,” he said. “All the new ideas are coming through from her directing and (Nelson) watching and giving his ideas, it’s really interesting. I’ve loved the experience.”
“It’s been fantastic,” Cox added. “I’ve been doing community theater since I was 9. My parents were in community theater, so as soon as I could be, I was in the ensemble.”
Cox recently made her off-Broadway debut. In recent years she appeared in a true-crime TV series and filmed lead roles in a feature film and two short films.
The musical score, lyrics and book are by Jason Robert Brown, a Tony winner for his music for “Parade” and “The Bridges of Madison County.” Eric Van Druff is conducting the seven-piece orchestra that includes two keyboards, cello and bass.
The Palmer’s stage is comparatively smaller to other local theaters, which Nelson said has its challenges but also allowed for some creative opportunities with the crew of about 10.
“I’ve had an amazing creative team who came up with the concept for the set and built it so we are using more than just the stage,” he said. “The thing I like about this space is the intimacy. The actors and audience are only going to be feet apart, which I think creates a beautiful intimate experience.”
The other two shows planned for the Palmer later this year are “God of Carnage,” a black comedy that won the Tony for Best Play in 2009, and “Little Shop of Horrors,” the horror comedy rock musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.
Performances of “The Last Five Years” at the Palmer Opera House are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The runtime is about 90 minutes. There is no intermission.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for veterans. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the Palmer at (585) 209-5512 or by visiting brownpapertickets.com/event/5699229.