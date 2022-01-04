CUBA — It is once again time to show support to raise cultural awareness through musical and stage productions at the Palmer Opera House.
Theater manager and director Michele Conklin has sent notice that the 2022 membership drive is underway and will continue through the year.
“The support of sponsors or members helps to strengthen an attraction that draws visitors from outside our area,” she said. “These important contributions help to ensure that the Palmer Opera House will be here for future generations to enjoy.”
The Palmer Opera House is a non-profit organization under the auspices of the Cuba Friends of Architecture and is a member-supported and volunteer-assisted organization.
Conklin said there is a wide range of donation options in the fundraiser.
For an annual donation of $35 donors will receive a membership card, listing in the Palmer House and Event Center programs and on the website, a Palmer House souvenir, attendance to a members only appreciation event, and free tickets to a show of the donor’s choice all dependent upon COVID criteria.
The sponsorship levels are Stagehand for donation of $35 to $49; Chorus for donation of $50 to $99; Supporting Role for donation of $100 to $249; Principle Role for a donation of $250 to $499; Lead Role for a donation of $500 to $999; Director for a donation of $1,000 and up.
Show sponsorships are also available at various levels. Conklin is available to assist donors with any questions or to customize their donations. Call (585) 209-5512 for help.
Make checks payable to Cuba Friends of Architecture and send to the Palmer Opera House and Event Center to the attention of Michelle Conklin at 12 W. Main St., Cuba, NY, 14727.
MEANWHILE, Palmer volunteers are also getting ready for their first soup and chili sales fundraiser of the year, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cups are $3, bowls are $4 and quarts are $8. Call (585) 209-5512.
Soup and chili sales are also set for Feb. 5 and March 5.
OVER THE LAST two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, like other businesses and organizations, the Palmer Opera House has kept its doors open with a variety of creative programs, Conklin said.
In order to stay afloat, the Opera House has held soup and chili sales and takeout dinners together with the Perfect Blend Coffee Shop and Eatery, the Nico van Zwanenberg Cuba Cheese Museum and Sweet Meredith’s Homemade Cream Cheese Fudgery. During COVID, the Palmer was closed for several months before reopening in late July with a special Western Centuries concert.
Palmer favorites such as team trivia, open mic, yoga, and euchre were also reintroduced.
“Before COVID conditions caused us to again close our doors to entertainment we offered Benny and The Jets, Elton John Tribute, John Denver Memorial Tribute and John Weiss and Friends Piano Rock,” Conklin said. “Events like these serve as an engine of economic growth. Special fundraisers and community events were also scheduled. Our success can be attributed to many factors but is due in large part to our outstanding audiences.”
Plans for 2022 are still not clear, she said.
“But we are hoping that as soon as possible we will be able to welcome attendees, performers and staff to the Palmer safely,” Conklin said. “In the new year we will hopefully bring at least three productions directed by our own board as well as the third children’s theater camp. We are working on providing another exciting Music On the Lawn series this summer. This past summer we had a total of 15 concerts and over 1,500 attendees.”
Rebuilt on the ashes of the original Palmer Opera House in 1874, for the next 70 years the second-floor theater and ground-level stores served Cuba. The venue hosted a variety of cultural and recreational events including operas, minstrel shows, theater, vaudeville shows, dances and high school extracurricular sporting events, dances, proms and graduations.
In the later 20th century, the Palmer fell into disuse. During the winter of 2001, one of the roof beams fell and the opera house lay exposed to the outside elements for years before the Cuba Friends of Architecture stepped in. Extensive rehabilitation efforts began on the property in 2006, restoring the Palmer Block and reopening the Palmer Opera House for future generations.