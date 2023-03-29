OLEAN — The Olean First Baptist Senior Choir will present the musical “Lamb of God” during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Palm Sunday this weekend.
This musical work is directed by Sue Neely VanBrunt, minister of music, and accompanied by Robert Faulds, church organist. The cantata combines familiar classics, traditional hymns and new songs of praise with stirring narration presented by Jerry Nutt Jr. and Heather Schultz Piche.
Vocal soloists include Casey Sage, Michael Schultz, James Sorokes and Penny Sorokes.
This celebration on the first day of Holy Week will include congregational singing, prayers, organ selections and a children’s sermon. The choir will present the traditional Palm Sunday anthem “Palm Branches” with soloists Yvonne Perry Clark and Faulds, accompanied by Penny Sorokes.
Those present are invited to take a palm frond with them as a remembrance of Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The community is invited to attend this service at 133 S. Union St. and enjoy the fellowship time to follow.
Online viewing will be available on Facebook (live) and YouTube (recorded) for those unable to attend in person.