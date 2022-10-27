WELLSVILLE — Palliative care is now available in the Southern Tier thanks to a grant secured by Dr. Kevin McCormick, chief medical officer at Jones Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Bilal Ahmed, chief medical officer at St. James & Noyes Hospital.
Awarded through the New York State Safety Net and Program Support Office, the implementation of a Southern Tier Regional Palliative Care Program grant will fund a program in collaboration with Highland Hospital’s Palliative Care Program.
Highland’s Palliative Care Division chief Dr. Chin-Lin Ching and Dr. Nicole Giese, director of Highland’s Outpatient Palliative Care program, and their team of providers are available to assist caregivers at Jones Memorial and St. James in providing symptom management, goals of care discussions, and ethical questions or family discussion meetings.
The Highland team will also provide inpatient consultations and are available for outpatient referrals using remote access in the format best suited to the patient’s situation.
To help implement this initiative, Nancy Scott is the palliative care coordinator. Based at Jones, Scott serves all three Southern Tier hospitals, identifying and implementing training resources specific for the facility’s health care team.
In her role, Scott will coordinate with regional providers and their hospitals to bring this new specialty onboard. She will also distribute palliative care materials to local agencies to assist with educating the community in the role of palliative care.