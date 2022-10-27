Dr. Chin-Lin Ching

Dr. Chin-Lin Ching is chief of Highland Hospital's Palliative Care Division, which will be providing services at Jones Memorial Hospital and St. James & Noyes Hospital in the Southern Tier.

WELLSVILLE — Palliative care is now available in the Southern Tier thanks to a grant secured by Dr. Kevin McCormick, chief medical officer at Jones Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Bilal Ahmed, chief medical officer at St. James & Noyes Hospital.

Awarded through the New York State Safety Net and Program Support Office, the implementation of a Southern Tier Regional Palliative Care Program grant will fund a program in collaboration with Highland Hospital’s Palliative Care Program.

