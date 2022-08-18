Carl Paladino

Carl Paladino, the Western New York real estate developer now a congressional candidate, speaks at a rally in Olean in June 2015.

 Olean Times Herald fille photo

BUFFALO (AP) — Congressional candidate Carl Paladino said in a radio interview that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “should be executed” for authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s home, before clarifying later in the show that he wasn’t being serious.

The Buffalo-area businessman, who seeks the GOP nomination to run for the 23rd Congressional District seat, made the comment in an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday. During the interview, Paladino was criticizing President Joe Biden for what he said was a lack of leadership and disengagement from government.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social