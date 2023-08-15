OLEAN — A pair of cornhole tournaments will be held in the greater Olean area this weekend.
The first is in collaboration with the DW Memorial Dice Run (see related story), with a Friday night blind draw during the evening’s festivities at War Veterans Park. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with competition starting at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $10, and you can register online at scoreholio.com. A blind draw, organizers reported, is where players receive a random partner and then proceed to play until they lose twice.
Saturday, in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in the town of Ischua, OCC presents the Fly In, Drive in Airfield Classic, starting at noon at the airport, 5420 Airport Road, Hinsdale.
The Saturday competition is split into two categories. The Switcholio fee is $15 with registration opening at 10:30 a.m. and the tournament beginning at noon. There will be three rounds of round robin to determine seeding for the double elimination tournament, and there will be a payout for the top three teams.
The King of the Hill/Blind Draw will begin shortly after Switcholio. Players will receive a randomly assigned partner, and the teams will have three lives – a triple loss elimination. The last team standing will be king of the hill, and the top three teams will receive a payout. The fee is $15 and $300 has been added to the tournament prize pool.
In addition, the event classic will feature music, car cruise, food and beverages, face painting for the kids and a 50/50 raffle. Also, a special raffle of a set of cornhole boards will be held. Camping and RV spots are available for $10 and include trash services and a non-potable water fill.
For more information, call Charles Givens, president of the Olean Cornhole Club at (585) 307-4767. To pre-register, go online to scoreholio.com or download the free app Scoreholio.